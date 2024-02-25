Monthly household consumer spending more than doubled in last 10 yrs: Report

The per capita monthly household expenditure more than doubled in 2022-23 as compared to 2011-12, according to the latest study of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). The survey aims at generating estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country(AFP)

NSSO, under Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, conducted Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) during August 2022 to July 2023, an official statement said on Saturday.

The survey aims at generating estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country, for states and Union Territories, and for different socio-economic groups.



As per the survey, the average MPCE at current prices (without imputation) more than doubled to ₹6,459 in urban areas in 2022-23 from ₹2,630 in 2011-12.

Similarly in rural areas, it jumped to ₹3,773 from ₹1,430 at current prices.

As per the study, the average MPCE at 2011-12 prices (without imputation) also increased to ₹3,510 in 2022-23 from ₹2,630 in 2011-12 in urban areas.

Similarly, it rose to ₹2,008 from ₹1,430 in rural areas at 2011-12 prices.

It showed that the average MPCE also increased (with imputation) to ₹6,521 in 2022-23 from ₹2,630 in 2011-12 at current prices in urban areas.

Similarly, it rose to ₹3,860 from ₹1,430 in rural areas. The average MPCE at 2011-12 prices (with imputation) increased to ₹3,544 in 2022-23 from ₹2,630 in 2011-12 in urban areas. It increased to ₹2,054 from ₹1,430 in rural areas.



Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure based on data collected from 2.61 lakh households

The estimates of MPCE are based on the data collected from 2,61,746 households (1,55,014 in rural areas and 1,06,732 in urban areas) in the central sample spread over all states and Union Territories.

In HCES:2022-23, the usual practice of imputation of the value figures for consumption out of home-grown/home-produced stock and gifts, loans, free collection and goods received in exchange of goods and services etc. has been continued; and accordingly, estimates of MPCE have been generated.

Besides, a provision for collection of information on the quantity of consumption for a number of items, received and consumed by the households free of cost through various social welfare programmes has been made in HCES:2022-23.

Consequently, the value figures for food items: rice, wheat/atta, jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, barley, small millets, pulses, gram, salt, sugar, edible oil and non-food items: laptop/PC, tablet, mobile handset, bicycle, motorcycle/Scooty, clothing (school uniform), footwear (school shoe etc.) received free of cost by the households through these programmes, have been imputed using an appropriate method.

Accordingly, another set of estimates of MPCE considering imputed values of these items and of consumption out of home produce, free collection, gifts, loans etc. has also been compiled for HCES: 2022-23.