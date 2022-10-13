Home / Business / Wipro CEO on moonlighting debate: ‘Side jobs are fine but…'

Wipro CEO on moonlighting debate: ‘Side jobs are fine but…'

business
Published on Oct 13, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Few days ago, Wipro had said that it fired 300 employees after they were found ‘moonlighting’. The technology giant's chairman Rishad Premji, a vocal critic of this trending practice, said his company had no place for people who chose to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro's payrolls.

Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte during a press conference.(PTI file image)
Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte during a press conference.(PTI file image)
ByHT News Desk

Technology giant Wipro's chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte has said ‘little side jobs were fine', but working for competitor is a question of ethics. The top executive's remarks come amid the raging ‘moonlighting’ debate.

Few days ago, Wipro had said that it fired 300 employees after they were found ‘moonlighting’. The technology giant's chairman Rishad Premji, a vocal critic of this trending practice, said his company had no place for people who chose to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro's payrolls. Premji has referred to ‘moonlighting’ as cheating.

During the press conference in which Wipro's second quarter results were announced, Delaporte said Wipro contracts clearly mention not taking up side job with a rival, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: What is ‘moonlighting’, the practice Infosys warned its employees against

He mention that the employees joining Wipro are expected not only to dedicate their time to the company but also for themselves and families. Delaporte said it is perfectly fine having a little side job, but it is different if an employee is also working for a company that is in the same environment as Wipro. He added that working for competitors is also a conflict of interest.

When asked if ‘moonlighting' is legal or illegal, the CEO said it is a question of ethics and Wipro doesn't believe it is right to have jobs having conflict of interest.

Delaporte said when he spoke about ethics, it means conflict of interest. He added that conflict of interest meant being in position where one no longer knows if the interests are not mixed.

The Wipro CEO said he is not talking about things ‘illegal’ or about side jobs, but about being in an obvious situation of conflict of interest.

This comes days after another IT giant Tata Consultancy Services had called 'moonlighting' an ethical issue and against the company's core values. The company's CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had said as per service contract the employees are not allowed to take up jobs in any other organisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
wipro tata consultancy services
wipro tata consultancy services

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out