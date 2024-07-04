 Motiwal Oswal’s Raamdeo Agrawal predicts when Sensex could hit 1,60,000 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Motiwal Oswal’s Raamdeo Agrawal predicts when Sensex could hit 1,60,000

ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2024 02:57 PM IST

On the liquidity rush, Raamdeo Agrawal said, “it is not a worry in the market, it is a happy situation."

Motiwal Oswal Financial Services Chairman Raamdeo Agrawal said that the Sensex is likely to touch 1,60,000 points by 2029 as he sought a minister for capital markets. Talking to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Sensex has doubled every 5 years, target 1,60,000 for Sensex by 2029. Market can double in the next 5 years with a 15% CAGR, this is the happiest moment of my life."

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: NCLT tells Byju's to pay salaries or face audit: ‘You should be having revenues’

This comes as Sensex hit the 80,000-mark reaching a 52-week high of 80,392.64 in intra-day trade. Sensex crossed 70,000 mark in December 2023 and the gain of 10,000 points has been in a very short period of time owing to monsoons, softening of US bond yields and positive FPI flows in June.

Read more: NSE imposes price control cap of 90% on SME IPOs. Here's why

On the liquidity rush, Raamdeo Agrawal said, “it is not a worry in the market, it is a happy situation. Over half a billion people should invest in the capital market, this leads to inclusive growth of the market. Ultimate form of distribution of risk.”

Read more: GPF, other provident funds' interest rates for July-September 2024 announced

He also said that the government should have one state cabinet minister for capital markets with an office in Mumbai. In four years, “we (the Indian capital markets) might become a 10 trillion market," he said, adding, “Capital markets should be made attractive to the masses. Masses should not go back to real estate or gold investments. The current market boom is bigger than the 1992 boom, only difference is SEBI was not there in 1992."

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Motiwal Oswal’s Raamdeo Agrawal predicts when Sensex could hit 1,60,000
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On