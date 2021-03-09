MTAR Tech IPO: How to check share allotment status

Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies’ ₹596-crore initial public offering, which was subscribed 201 times, will finalise the basis of the allotment of the IPO on Wednesday. The IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of 21.48 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 82.24 crore shares, received a robust response from investors with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing their portion 165 times and non-institutional investors subscribing to their reserved portion 651 times. Retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 28 times.

MTAR is a leading maker of nuclear, defence and aerospace equipment, fabrication facilities and fuel cells. According to the company’s prospectus, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of its borrowings and funding working capital requirements. MTAR’s revenue for the fiscal ended March 2020 stood at ₹213.8 crore, and at ₹177.3 crore for the nine months ended December 2020.

Here’s how investors can check the share allotment status for MTAR Technologies:

Through KFin Tech Private Ltd website

To check allotment status on KFin website, investors need to go to the site and click on IPO status (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) after it is declared.

Select the IPO and enter either application number or DP ID/Client ID or Permanent Account Number (PAN).

In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number.

If the DP ID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter the DP ID, Client ID.

If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the Permanent Account Number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit.

Through BSE website

Go to the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

Select the issue type as ‘equity’ and the issue name as ‘MTAR Technologies Ltd’ from the drop-down list.

Enter application number and PAN.

Click on the search tab to view the status details.

