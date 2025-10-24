Edit Profile
    MTR Foods maker Orkla India sets IPO price band for up to ₹10,000-crore valuation

    The Orkla India IPO is a pure offer-for-sale, meaning the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders only—and not the company.

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:27 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Orkla India Ltd. has announced the price band for its 1,667.54-crore IPO for a valuation of up to 10,000 crore.

    Norway's Orkla ASA entered India in 2007 with the acquisition of ready-to-eat foods maker MTR Foods. (Livemint)
    The Orkla India IPO will see the parent company of ready-to-eat brand MTR Foods sell 2.28 crore shares in a price band of 695-730 apiece to raise as much as 1,667.54 crore at a valuation of 10,000 crore, according to the company's red-herring prospectus.

    The IPO is a pure offer-for-sale, meaning the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders only — and not the company.

    Orkla India IPO Details

    Norway's Orkla ASA entered India in 2007 with the acquisition of MTR Foods and expanded operations by picking up a majority of Eastern Condiments in 2020. In 2023, the company consolidated its local business under an Indian subsidiary called Orkla India Pvt. Ltd. Now, it wants to make the most of the red-hot primary market in India with the launch of its IPO.

    • IPO Type: Offer for Sale only
    • IPO Dates: 29-31 October 2025
    • Anchor Date: 28 October 2025
    • IPO Price: 695-730 per share
    • Lot Size: 20 shares, or 14,600
    • No. of shares on offer: 2.28 crore

    Orkla Asia Pacific, among the company's biggest shareholders and part of the “promoters or promoters group” in India, will sell 20.6 million shares in the Orkla India IPO. Other existing shareholders, including Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran of the Meeran Group, will sell 1.1 million shares each.

    The IPO does not include a fresh issue of shares.

    Orkla India Financials

    Consolidated net profit of the MTR Foods maker rose 12.97% year-on-year to 255.69 crore in Fiscal 2025, on the back of revenue that increased 2.81% to 2,455.24 crore, according to the company's RHP.

    The company had a net worth of 1,853.47 crore in FY25, as against the 10,000 crore its aiming for in the IPO.

