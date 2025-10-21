Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to begin Samvat 2082 on positive note

Here’s what Muhurat Trading means, why it matters, and how investors can participate in this symbolic start to the new financial year.

What is Muhurat Trading?

The word Muhurat in Sanskrit refers to an auspicious time. In the context of the stock markets, Muhurat Trading is a specially declared one-hour session held on Diwali day, when the exchanges open just for that limited window.

The idea is that investments made during this auspicious hour carry a blessing of good fortune, prosperity, and positive beginnings. During this hour, normal rules of trading and settlement apply: orders are placed, trades are executed, and settlement obligations are incurred just like on any other trading day.

While Muhurat Trading is more symbolic than tactical, many investors and traders place small “token” trades to mark the occasion—particularly in blue-chip or strong companies with long-term potential.