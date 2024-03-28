 Naman In-Store IPO allotment today: How to check status in just 4 steps, latest GMP here - Hindustan Times
Naman In-Store IPO allotment today: How to check status in just 4 steps, latest GMP here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Naman In-Store IPO allotment: If you have invested in the issue, you can check the allotment status by visiting the registrar's website.

Naman In-Store IPO allotment: The allotment for Naman In-Store IPO sis scheduled to be finalised today (March 28). If you have invested in the issue, you can check the allotment status by visiting the registrar's website. The registrar of Naman In-Store IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and you can check the basis of allotment and how many shares you have been allotted on the registrar's website. For those who have not been allotted the shares, the company will start the refund process on the same day as shares allocate to investors will be credited into demat accounts- April 1. The listing date of Naman In-Store IPO is fixed for April 2 on NSE SME.

Naman In-Store IPO allotment: Here's how you can check the allotment status of the IPO. Details here

Naman In-Store IPO: How to check allotment status

If you have applied for the Naman In-Store IPO, you can check the IPO allotment status using these steps:

  1. Login at direct Bigshare link- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  2. Select "Naman In-Store IPO " in company name section.
  3. After this select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number and fill all the details.
  4. Click ‘Search’. After this, you can see the allotment status.

Naman In-Store IPO subscription status

On the third day of subscription, Naman In-Store IPO was subscribed 309.03 times: retail portion booked 328.80 times, non-institutional buyers 528.12 times and qualified institutions buyers portion 109.75 times.

Naman In-Store IPO details

The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of 28,48,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. The issue which was valued at about 25.35 crore had no offer-for-sale component. The company will use the net proceeds of the IPO for capital expenditures, manufacturing activities and general corporate purposes. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager.

Naman In-Store IPO GMP

The grey market premium is +45 which indicates that the company's share price were trading at a premium of 45 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com. This means that the estimated listing price of Naman In-Store share price was at 134 apiece- 50.56% higher than the IPO price of 89.

