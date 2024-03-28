Stock market today| Sensex surges 1000 points: 7 major reasons behind the rally

Sensex surged 1000 points higher today (March 28) while Nifty50 topped the 22,400 mark. With this, the combined market capitalisation of all listed stocks on BSE jumped by ₹2.74 lakh crore to ₹386.38 lakh crore. This comes after US inflation data triggered worries over a delay in interest rate cuts while US Fed's commentary at the policy meeting earlier this month eased worries.

Stock market today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)