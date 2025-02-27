Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Namo Bharat Station launches 24x7 convenience stores for travellers' essentials

PTI |
Feb 27, 2025 06:52 AM IST

New stores at Ghaziabad station provide groceries, snacks, and personal care products for travelers. Digital payment options enhance shopping

Namo Bharat Station has introduced convenience stores to enhance passenger amenities which will be open around the clock.

Convenience stores, which are open 24/7, have been added to Namo Bharat Station to improve passenger facilities.(Hindustan Times/Arvind Yadav)
Convenience stores, which are open 24/7, have been added to Namo Bharat Station to improve passenger facilities.(Hindustan Times/Arvind Yadav)

According to a statement, these stores will cater to travellers' daily needs, offering groceries, snacks, beverages, and personal care products.

The first of these stores has been opened at Ghaziabad station, providing a range of essential products all in one place, it stated.

"Commuters, including working professionals and students, can easily access fresh snacks and quick meals during their journey," it read.

Also read: Hooters prepares for potential bankruptcy amid closure of stores

Digital payment options have also been integrated to ensure a seamless shopping experience. Plans are in place to expand these stores to other stations along the corridor, it mentioned.

Beyond this initiative, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been actively enhancing passenger facilities at Namo Bharat stations, it stated.

Several food and beverage outlets, including Amul, NescafÃ©, Coca-Cola, and Italian Box, have already been introduced at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar stations, it said.

To maintain cleanliness, an advanced robotic cleaning system has recently been introduced at Ghaziabad station, it added.

Also read: Desilting of most drains to finish by May 31: Delhi’s I&FC dept

Currently, Namo Bharat services are operational across 11 stations along a 55 km stretch from New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, to Meerut South.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On