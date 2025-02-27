Menu Explore
Woman booked for running over, injuring boy at Ghaziabad high-rise

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2025 05:22 AM IST

In a purported video of the incident, a white car is seen crushing a child under its front wheels near a badminton court on the premises

Ghaziabad

Police registered an FIR against the woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police registered an FIR against the woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An unidentified woman was booked by the police for allegedly running over a five-year-old boy on the premises of SG Grand high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father.

In a purported video of the incident, a white car is seen crushing a child under its front wheels near a badminton court on the premises. A woman wearing trousers is seen emerging from the car, while a man rushes to help the child. HT, however, could not independently verify the video.

“We have registered an FIR into the incident on a complaint given by the boy’s father. An investigation is on in the case,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police, Nandgram circle.

In his complaint, the boy’s father, Romit Tyagi, mentioned the registration number of the car and that it was a Honda City.

“The woman driver was speeding and ran over my child who got severely injured. The driver then sped away. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV and the woman is clearly visible. My child suffered fractures to the right thigh to the knee, and he also suffered severe injuries to his right hand, left leg and back. He is under treatment at a hospital in Vasundhara,” Tyagi said in the FIR.

Police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving on public way) and 125(b) (acts endangering life and personal safety of others) at Nandgram police station. They said they will probe the CCTV footage.

