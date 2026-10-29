Nasdaq futures fall as Alphabet's AI spending concerns weigh on tech stocks
Nasdaq futures fall as Alphabet's AI spending worries weigh on tech stocks, while Microsoft gains and investors await US inflation data and Fed rate clues.
Nasdaq futures fell on Thursday as investors became concerned about the money major technology companies are spending on artificial intelligence (AI). Mixed quarterly results from Alphabet and Microsoft led investors to question whether heavy spending on AI would generate enough returns. Investors also focused on an upcoming US inflation report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision.
Alphabet shares fell 10.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the Google parent's latest results disappointed investors. The company reported weaker-than-expected performance in its main search advertising business.
Alphabet shares fall as AI spending rises
Investors were also concerned about the sharp increase in cash spending as Alphabet continued investing heavily in AI infrastructure. The spending has raised questions about how quickly the company can turn its AI investments into higher revenue and profits, according to Reuters.
Also read: Google, Microsoft, Amazon face investor pressure to justify massive AI spending as earnings loom
Jeremy Saltzberg, vice president and senior investment officer at Check Capital Management, said investors were increasingly examining the time needed to make money from AI compared with the amount companies were spending. He said some investors were no longer allowing major cloud and technology companies, known as hyperscalers, to spend unlimited amounts without questioning their decisions, as cited by Reuters.
Microsoft shares rise on strong cloud growth
Microsoft shares moved in the opposite direction, rising 3.5% in premarket trading on Thursday. The company reported stronger-than-expected cash flow and forecast solid growth in its cloud business. The results offered investors fresh evidence that Microsoft's heavy investments in AI could be paying off.
Software and chip stocks fall
Software company ServiceNow's shares dropped 19% after its third-quarter profit fell short of analysts' estimates. Cybersecurity company Zscaler and customer relationship management software maker Salesforce were among the stocks that traded lower, according to Reuters.
Weakness extended to the broader semiconductor sector, with several major chipmakers recording losses in premarket trading. Nvidia shares fell 1%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) dropped 3.3%. Intel shares declined 3.6%.
US inflation report in focus
Investors are waiting for the September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, which is due later on Thursday. The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. The report could help investors assess whether inflation is cooling enough for the central bank to reconsider its interest rate plans, according to Reuters.
Nasdaq futures fell as investors questioned whether Alphabet's heavy AI spending would deliver sufficient returns, while disappointing results from several software companies added to the pressure. Microsoft's stronger cash flow and cloud growth provided a contrasting signal, as investors also awaited US inflation data and further clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More