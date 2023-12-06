close_game
close_game
News / Business / Net Avenue Technologies IPO: How to check allotment status

Net Avenue Technologies IPO: How to check allotment status

ByHT News Desk
Dec 06, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Net Avenue Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 12.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment status has been concluded. Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar portal provided by Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering
IPO stands for Initial Public Offering

The basis of allotment will specify the quantity of shares assigned. Allocated shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts. For those not allotted shares, the company will initiate the refund process.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Step-by-step process to check IPO allotment

To check the allotment status for the Net Avenue Technologies IPO, follow these steps:

On Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website:

1. Visit the IPO registrar's website: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html).

2. Log in at the direct link for Net Avenue Technologies allotment: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

3. Select "Net Avenue Technologies" in the company name section.

4. Choose your identification method: 'Application No/CAF No' or 'Beneficiary ID' or 'PAN Number'.

5. Click 'Search' to view your Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment status.

On Bombay Stock Exchange website:

1. Visit the BSE link directly: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Choose 'Net Avenue Technologies IPO'.

3. Enter the application number or PAN details for the Net Avenue Technologies IPO.

4. Select the "I'm not a robot" button.

5. Click "Submit" to access your Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment status.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 12.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO details

The Net Avenue Technologies IPO comprises 5,696,000 equity shares. The offering includes 1,896,000 shares for retail investors, 1,080,000 shares for qualified institutional buyers, and 816,000 shares for non-institutional investors.

Priced between 16 to 18 per share, with a face value of 1 per share, the total issue size is 5,696,000 shares, aggregating up to 10.25 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out