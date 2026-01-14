Neural Dispatch: AI’s most useless skill right now — taking responsibility

Cognitive warmup. Your Google TV-based Smart TV is set to get more of an AI flavour in 2026. Google, at CES 2026 last week, demonstrated how Gemini on the Smart TV platform would be useful in managing the TV’s settings, searching for specific people or places in photos, and also editing photos into different styles. Gmail is no longer just managing email—Google is betting on Gemini interpreting intent, relevance, and priority on your behalf. (HT) Google’s Veo and Nano Banana models will be on hand to manage AI generations too using prompts. Telling Gemini that “the screen is too bright” will be enough to prompt AI to adjust the TVs picture settings (I wonder if there will be a choice to temporarily change settings for that content, or alter the source’s settings completely). Let’s see how this works out, once TV makers begin to roll this out in the coming months. ALGORITHM This week, I must slice through three dominant AI narratives currently doing the rounds—that AI is already destroying jobs, AI assistants are unambiguously improving productivity, and that “edgy” AI outputs are an acceptable cost of innovation. Oxford Economics shows how AI layoffs are mostly corporate theatre.

Gmail’s Gemini push may change how you handle emails.

The Grok controversy—when permissiveness is mistaken for progress. Taken together, a clear pattern is emerging—that AI today is powerful enough to justify decisions, filter reality, and amplify harm, but not yet mature enough to be trusted with consequences. It is a dangerous place to be. ‘AI layoffs are corporate theatre’ AI is proving a rather easy cover for the real reasons for job cuts.

Most "AI layoffs" are old-fashioned cost-cutting exercises, rebranded with an AI gloss to reassure investors and signal modernisation. (Pexels)

An analysis by researchers at Oxford Economics punctures one of the most convenient narratives in technology right now—that AI is already wiping out jobs at scale. They say most so-called “AI layoffs” are not driven by AI or automation at all. They are old-fashioned cost-cutting exercises, rebranded with an AI gloss to reassure investors and signal modernisation. If AI was genuinely replacing large numbers of workers, productivity numbers would be exploding. They aren’t. Come to think of it! What we are seeing instead is symbolic attribution. Companies talk up AI as the reason for workforce reductions because it sounds strategic, inevitable, and doesn’t led to bad publicity. In fact, in corporate speak, it is far better than admitting over-hiring or slowing demand. In practice, AI is still mostly augmentative, inconsistently relevant, and still heavily dependent on human oversight for most tasks. Distorted policymaking and labour planning, driven by exaggerated claims, may be a greater worry than whether AI can achieve AGI. Here’s something to think about—it seems AI is powerful enough to justify decisions no CEO wants to bear the burden for, but is not yet powerful enough to explain them. Gmail, a “Gemini era”, and a future trend Google is firmly of the opinion that Gmail is “entering the Gemini era”. There are two sides to this coin.

Gmail is no longer just managing email—Google is betting on Gemini interpreting intent, relevance, and priority on your behalf. (HT)

First, this is more consequential than just new buttons and summaries in the interface. Gmail is being repositioned from an email service (a communication tool, if you factor in Meets and Chat too) into what seems to be an AI-led summarisation of threads (AI Overviews, something we’ve already seen in Search), suggested replies, help in writing emails (*Help Me Write), realign “important” messages for easier viewing (AI Inbox), and eventually answer questions from within your your inbox. In other words, Gmail is no longer just managing email—Google is betting on Gemini interpreting intent, relevance, and priority on your behalf. It all sounds very efficient, but also somewhat unsettling. Email has historically been a system of record. With Gemini in the middle, it may be morphing into a system of inference. If you are happy with letting AI decide what matters, what can be ignored, and how context should be framed, then you’ll be cool with this progression. Google insists this is about reducing cognitive load, but it also quietly normalises delegating judgement to AI. The bigger issue isn’t accuracy. Once users adapt to AI-filtered inboxes, reverting to raw email chaos may be more difficult than you realise right now, and that’s going to change habits en masse? Grok, and a warning This may well be a billionaire’s idea of a joke. It may well be something AI apologists will try to find a silver lining in.

Grok didn’t just generate shockingly problematic images using actual humans as guinea pigs, it also gave the world a live demonstration of how damaging Generative AI systems can get. (AFP)