These rules will come into effect from September 1. Details here

Rules change from September 1: On the first day of each month, several rules – new or revised – come into effect. These rules directly affect the life of a common man and, therefore, it is important to know what these guidelines are.

Here are some rules which will come into effect from September 1:

Hike in toll fees on Yamuna Expressway: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved toll fee hike on the stretch between Greater Noida and Agra, the busiest on the 165-km long expressway. The fee rise is different for different categories of vehicles.

Buying property in Ghaziabad to become costlier: For the first time since 2016, circle rates have been increased, by up to 20%, in Ghaziabad, which is adjacent to Delhi.

PNB KYC updation: Those who have accounts with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) should update their Know Your Customer (KYC) credentials on or before August 31. If not completed, then PNB may restrict account operations of such customers.

Also, this guideline is only for those account holders whose accounts became due for KYC updation on March 31.

Petrol, diesel prices: Petroleum companies review petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These may be hiked, cut or kept constant. Fuel prices across the country have been constant since May 21.

