 Nippon Life Says It Is Exploring More Deals After Corebridge - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nippon Life Says It Is Exploring More Deals After Corebridge

Bloomberg |
May 17, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Nippon Life Insurance Co. is on the hunt to take stakes in other insurers and asset managers in the US and Asia after it agreed to its biggest-ever M&A deal.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. is on the hunt to take stakes in other insurers and asset managers in the US and Asia after it agreed to its biggest-ever M&A deal. 

Nippon Life Says It Is Exploring More Deals After Corebridge
Nippon Life Says It Is Exploring More Deals After Corebridge

“We need to pursue further growth overseas,” Managing Executive Officer Minoru Kimura said at a media briefing on Friday. “There are still many opportunities.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Japan’s largest insurer will buy a 20% stake in Corebridge Financial Inc. for $3.8 billion from American International Group Inc. as it seeks a foothold in the US. The company had been considering a bid for Corebridge since last year, but talks to take a minority stake began in earnest a couple of months ago, Kimura said.

“We are a conservative company. It’s difficult for us to do a deal involving huge amounts of money in a single shot,” he said, when asked why the company did not aim for a majority stake. 

He said the company won’t rule out buying majority stakes in companies in future deals.

Kimura also said his company will look for targets in Europe as well, though he said there are fewer opportunities there than in the US.

Nippon Life has said it is seeking targets at home and overseas to diversify beyond its traditional domestic life insurance businesses. The company’s track record for overseas acquisitions, however, is mixed.

In 2016, Nippon Life bought National Australia Bank Ltd.’s life insurance unit for A$2.2 billion . The Japanese company was forced to make multiple rounds of additional capital injection to prop up the unit’s financial health after it suffered losses following the acquisition.

Kimura said securing talent is a challenge for the company to expand its overseas businesses.

“We are a very domestic company,” he said. “We will boost human resources necessary for global businesses, like by hiring outside talent, including non-Japanese people.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Nippon Life Says It Is Exploring More Deals After Corebridge

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On