Nokia and Amazon settle streaming technology patent dispute

Nokia Oyj and Amazon.com Inc. settled a patent dispute over streaming technologies that had spread to courts across three continents. The logo of Finnish technology company Nokia is pictured at the MWC (Mobile World Congress), the world's biggest mobile fair, on March 4, 2025 in Barcelona.( Josep Lago/AFP)

The agreement covers the use of Nokia video technologies in Amazon’s streaming services and devices, resolving all patent litigation globally, the Espoo, Finland-based company said on Monday in a statement. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Nokia had alleged that Amazon used its technologies in streaming services and devices without authorization. Suits were filed in the US, Germany, India, the UK, and the European Unified Patent Court.

In February, Nokia won an injunction at a Dusseldorf court, and earlier scored a victory at the US International Trade Commission.

During the dispute, Amazon had accused Nokia of misusing its standard-essential patents by trying to block products instead of offering fair licenses, violating rules meant to ensure open competition. Amazon on Monday confirmed the pact.

Nokia has been enforcing its patent portfolio in global courts against various big players in recent years. The company settled with companies including Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Lenovo.

