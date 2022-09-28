Now, apply for police clearance certificate at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

Have you applied for a passport? Are you waiting for a police clearance certificate? If YES, from today i.e September 28, you can apply for a police clearance certificates at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India.



The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement announced the move to address the ‘unanticipated surge’ in the demand for police clearance certificates.



This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date, the ministry added.



“The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc”, the MEA statement added.



According to the Department of Post's official website, there are a total of 428 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) including 65 POPSKs in Aspirational Districts​.



The Ministry of External Affairs has been introducing new measures to make passport application a hassle-free process. Recently, the MEA introduced Tatkal Plan for applicants to get their passports in a shorter span of time.

Earlier this year, the ministry had signed an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme. The tech giant was appointed as the service provider for the project.

