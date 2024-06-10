 NSE warns investors against deepfake videos of its chief recommending stocks - Hindustan Times
NSE warns investors against deepfake videos of its chief recommending stocks

PTI |
Jun 10, 2024 07:26 PM IST

NSE issued a cautionary statement against deepfake videos of its chief in April also.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday cautioned investors against deepfake videos of its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan giving investment advisories.

The National Stock Exchange(PTI)
The National Stock Exchange(PTI)

In a statement, the exchange said it has observed the use of face/voice of Chauhan and NSE logo in a few investment and advisory audio and video clips falsely created using deepfake technology.

Such videos seem to have been created using sophisticated technologies to imitate the voice and facial expressions of Chauhan.

Accordingly, the bourse has asked investors not to believe in such audio and videos and not to follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums.

NSE's employees are not authorised to recommend any stock or deal in those stocks.

Additionally, the exchange is making efforts requesting these platforms to take down these objectionable videos, wherever possible.

As per NSE's process, any official communication is made only through its official website www.nseindia.com, and the exchange's social media handles -- X: @NSEIndia; Facebook: @NSE India; Instagram: @nseindia; LinkedIn: @NSE India; YouTube: NSE India.

The bourse has requested everyone to verify the source of communication and content sent out on behalf of the NSE and to check the official social media handles.

All investors have been asked to take note of the same and verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website.

In April also, the NSE issued a cautionary statement against deepfake videos of its chief.

Deepfakes are manipulated videos or other digital representations that use artificial intelligence to create videos or audio of individuals, posing a risk of spreading misinformation and damaging their reputation.

News / Business / NSE warns investors against deepfake videos of its chief recommending stocks
© 2024 HindustanTimes
