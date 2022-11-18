‘Odisha Pavilion’ unveiled at New Delhi's India International Trade Fair

Odisha marked its presence at the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2022 in New Delhi. Pradip Kumar Amat, the state minister of panchayati raj and drinking water, forest, environment and climate change, inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion at the event.



“A resurgent Odisha is creating ripples in the field of development. The state government's resilient mechanism to keep citizens of Odisha safe from the tentacles of natural calamities has been a learning curve for states and nations across the globe”, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a video message.

Patnaik said his government stood with the country during the Covid-19 second wave and provided oxygen supply to different parts of India.



“Odisha is an attractive destination for tourists, sports persons, students seeking higher education, people seeking quality healthcare, entrepreneurs and investors as well. Odisha has been attracting highest investment offers for last several years”, the Odisha government quoted the CM as saying in the video message.

Odisha minister Pradip Amat, who inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion said the IITF is one of the unique platform for the state to showcase splendid art produced in the local areas.

“The Government of Odisha is putting more emphasis to promote the Millet Mission, which generates employment for rural women and fulfill the nutrient requirements. The government is organising the Hockey Men's World Cup in 2023 and the Make in Odisha Conclave this year in a big way”, he added.

The State Day will be celebrated on November 24 during the 14 day-long IITF. The cultural troupes from Odisha have been invited to perform at the cultural events.

