Oil advances after report points to declining US stockpiles
Oil in New York rose toward $53 a barrel as an industry report pointed to a drop in US crude stockpiles, adding to signs of easing supply.
Futures climbed 0.7% after slipping on Tuesday. The American Petroleum institute reported inventories fell by 5.27 million barrels last week, according to people familiar. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, that would be the sixth draw in seven weeks. Broader financial markets are also awaiting the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision after its first meeting this year.
Prompt time spreads for the US benchmark and global Brent are in a bullish market structure and firming, indicating shrinking supplies. With the market switching to backwardation, “we are hopeful that 2021 will be a good year,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said.
Oil has jumped almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has faltered recently on concerns about the near-term demand outlook due to Covid-19. China is facing a resurgent outbreak, there are fears about virus variants, while the UK became the first nation in Europe with 100,000 deaths.
“With US supplies shrinking and OPEC+ still keeping a tight rein on the other part of the supply equation, the market is expected to be in a deficit despite the reduced demand from the resurgent virus,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.
Russia plans to cut exports next month to keep crude for domestic use, Iraq and Saudi Arabia are trimming output, and Libyan shipments are being affected by internal turmoil. Brent’s prompt timespread was 29 cents in backwardation -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- compared with a 7-cent contango at the start of the month.
US fuel stockpiles, meanwhile, expanded last week, the API reported. Gasoline inventories rose by 3.06 million barrels, while distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- increased by 1.4 million barrels.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil advances after report points to declining US stockpiles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding financial freedom from the eyes of millennials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bonds head for losses on PM Modi’s near-record debt sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex opens 210 points lower at over 48,000; Nifty opens at over 14,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds
- The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue
- HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc
- Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s economy to shrink by 8% in FY’21, says IMF
- India’s September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India
- The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP
- The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket
- The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSBC 'aiding crackdown on democracy' in Hong Kong, British lawmakers say
- Founded in Hong Kong but headquartered in Britain, HSBC has historically tried to remain politically neutral. Recently however it has shown support for Beijing, most notably last June when its top executive in Asia signed a petition backing China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: IMF says pandemic hit global economy projected to grow at 5.5% in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox