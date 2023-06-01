'Objective is...': TCS reacts to report of memos to staff over ‘work from office' rules

Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reacted to a news report of its sending memos to employees on ‘work from office’ rules. The memo was sent to the staff who were not following the directive to work from office 12 days in a month.



“We are excited to see our campuses buzzing with energy and want all our employees to be a part of that vibrant ecosystem. A significant number of employees have joined TCS in the last 2 years. It is important for them to experience the TCS environment to collaborate, learn, grow and also have fun together, thus developing a stronger sense of belonging to the organisation and enabling better integration”, a TCS spokesperson told Hindustan Times. As per a news report, TCS had been sending memos to staffers who did not follow the directive of coming to office 12 days in a month. (Abhijit Bharlekar/Mint file photo)

“Over the last several months we have been encouraging associates in India to return to office and spend 3 days a week at the workplace. This has yielded good results with many of our people returning to office. Our objective is to have all associates work from office for at least 3 days a week on average in the month, and towards the same we continue working with all our groups to have everyone participate. For now, we have not communicated or deployed linkages to career or compensation”, the spokesperson added.



‘Work from office’ norms



Last year, the software giant had instructed its employees to work from office three days in a week (12 days a month) as the Covid-19 had begun subsiding. According to a TOI report, if an associate rostered to come office seeks to opt for a work from home (WFH), his/her request may be approved if the concerned employee agrees to compensate for such days at some point during the month.

