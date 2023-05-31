Home / Business / TCS begins sending memos to employees not working from office: Report

TCS begins sending memos to employees not working from office: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 31, 2023 04:34 PM IST

According to the IT multinational's guidelines, employees must work from office for at least 12 days in a month.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been sending memos to staff who are not following the directive to work from office for at least 12 days in a month, according to a report.

The employees violating the directive have been warned ‘strict action’ will be taken if they do not comply with the guidelines, the Times of India (TOI) report said.

“You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location as per the assigned roster, with immediate effect,” it quoted the memo as saying.

TCS ‘work from office’ guidelines

In September last year, with the Covid-19 pandemic subsiding, TCS informed its employees they must come to office for at least three days a week (total 12 in a month).

Also Read | TCS to resume work from office: 3 days every week mandatory for all

Also, as per the TOI report, if an associate, who has been rostered to come to office in a particular week, seeks to work from home instead, then such a request may be approved if the individual agrees to compensate for such days at some point during the month, or, in other words, comes to office on days they would otherwise be off, or functioning virtually.

Additionally, any request seeking work from home is to be made at least five days in advance.

Previously, the Mumbai-headquartered company made it clear work from home would not be encouraged, except in cases of medical emergency. Those violating the instructions were also warned of a reduction in salary/leaves.

