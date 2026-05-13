OnePlus Nord CE6, Nord CE6 Lite and the maturing affordability

There’s a clear trajectory. The first Nord ‘CE’ phone by OnePlus arrived back in 2021, and the price tag at the time was around ₹22,999. The first Nord ‘CE Lite’ phone came a year later, at around ₹19,999. Fast forward to now, and two things stand out. First, the launch windows of the OnePlus Nord CE6 and the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite are at their narrowest point rather than months apart, which simplifies choice for consumers. Secondly, both phones have grown up to different degrees in price, which is where the challenge is to deliver a more capable spec sheet and a notch better experience. To the second point, OnePlus has managed a fine enough distinction between both propositions, and that’s also the reason for pricing differences. The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite (left) and the Nord CE6 have largely avoided price overlaps. (Official images)

Here’s how the pricing stacks up. The Nord CE6, with a choice of two specs and three colour options, stacks up at ₹29,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹32,999 (8GB+256GB). The Nord CE6 Lite finds its anchors at ₹20,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹22,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹25,999 (8GB+256GB). The risk of overlap as I’d pointed out earlier, has been largely avoided. Specifically for the Nord CE6 Lite, OnePlus had for all its previous iterations, managed to stick to the same entry price point, but psychologically, that’s changed now. It now sits just above ₹20,000 and will be perceived slightly differently.

It is this value difference that defines the choice of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 in the Nord CE6 and the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 for the Nord CE6 Lite. These aren’t direct competitors, with the Snapdragon having a distinct performance as well as gaming experience advantage, and higher memory bandwidth which should be handy when multi-tasking. The Dimensity 7400 will deliver a notch better efficiency and therefore a longer gap between charges, and fairly stable performance for the typical audience that’d buy a mid-range Android phone.

If you must pick wisely depending on the specific usage patterns, as you should, both Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite do very well in terms of consistency and intuitiveness. I was particularly impressed by the thermals on the Nord CE6 Lite, since it is easier to strain a slightly less capable chip. There will be an occasional momentary hesitation, specifically when half a dozen apps are open at the same time, but OxygenOS is more than optimised to keep things smooth and clutter free for this hardware combination to work. The Nord CE6 Lite plays in a more price sensitive segment, and therefore difficult to make an outright suggestion. But, do try to get the 8GB memory variant for better performance headroom.

In contrast, the Nord CE6’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is expectedly a smidgen more responsive even under app load (I say a smidgen, because real world usage averages out). Also, decidedly snappier when opening or switching apps when there isn’t extra load on the resources in the background. Since the amount of memory is same in both options for the Nord CE6, there is a clear recommendation to get the higher storage variant if the budget allows.

From the front, both the OnePlus Nord CE6 and the Nord CE6 Lite may look similar particularly with the flat slab sides, unless you’d notice the slight display size differences (unlikely though, for the human eye). OnePlus has differentiated significantly at the back, with the Nord CE6 getting a square camera island, while the Nord CE6 makes do with a vertical layout. Blue stands out as the colour I’d recommend for the Nord CE6 amongst Lunar Pearl and Black. The Nord Nord CE6 feels decidedly premium to hold, and rather well balanced too.

Both phones have parity as far as the 50-megapixel main wide camera paired with an auxiliary lens is concerned. Safe to say that till some future updates refine this, the photography performance of the Nord CE6 and the Nord CE6 Lite is at best acceptable. Photos are fine in terms of capturing the moment and a sense of the place, but dynamic range, crispness and colour richness all need some work. Complex lighting often makes this camera stumble in terms of exposure or noise. Overloading AI image tweaking features cannot compensate for baseline performance that still needs to be achieved.

Battery life is where there are no complaints. The Nord CE6 has a large 8,000mAh battery, which if the largest in this price band if I’m not mistaken. You’re looking at a fully charged Nord CE6 at 8am, still holding close to 50% charge at 8pm when used as heavily as a primary phone would be including some camera usage for the sake of this review. That’s a good 7.5 hours of screen usage time. The Nord CE6 Lite gets a 7000mAh battery, which in the drain from 100% to 50% returns a bit more than 6.5 hours of screen usage. Used right, these may be able to get through two days of usage without ease.