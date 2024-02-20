OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked to complete Bengaluru flyover when…

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sought prompts from users to convert their text to video using a tool called Sora. The company has been testing the same and Sam Altman received an overwhelming response on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as many people sent their requests. A popular handle named “Peak Bengaluru”- which has dedicated posts on the experience of the city- had a very unique request for Sam Altman. Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.(Bloomberg)

What was his request? Generate a video depicting a completed version of the Ejipura flyover in Bengaluru. The flyover is located near Koramangala locality, dubbed the "Bangalore Stonehenge" by users on Google Maps. For the past seven years, the flyover has not been completed.

“Fully completed Ejipura flyover with vehicle movement,” Peak Bengaluru wrote on X, responding to Sam Altman’s post.

This prompted more users to react to Sam Altman's post with Bengaluru-themed ideas.

The Elipura flyover would provide a link between Ejipura and Madiwala, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. The project was commenced in 2017.