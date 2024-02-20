 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked to complete Bengaluru flyover when… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked to complete Bengaluru flyover when…

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked to complete Bengaluru flyover when…

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Sam Altman was asked to generate a video depicting a completed version of the Ejipura flyover in Bengaluru. Here's why

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sought prompts from users to convert their text to video using a tool called Sora. The company has been testing the same and Sam Altman received an overwhelming response on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as many people sent their requests. A popular handle named “Peak Bengaluru”- which has dedicated posts on the experience of the city- had a very unique request for Sam Altman.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.(Bloomberg)
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.(Bloomberg)

Read more: When Google offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to work at…

What was his request? Generate a video depicting a completed version of the Ejipura flyover in Bengaluru. The flyover is located near Koramangala locality, dubbed the "Bangalore Stonehenge" by users on Google Maps. For the past seven years, the flyover has not been completed.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Fully completed Ejipura flyover with vehicle movement,” Peak Bengaluru wrote on X, responding to Sam Altman’s post.

This prompted more users to react to Sam Altman's post with Bengaluru-themed ideas.

The Elipura flyover would provide a link between Ejipura and Madiwala, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. The project was commenced in 2017.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On