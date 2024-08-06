Opening bell: Sensex surges 1,000 points, Nifty above 24,300

Indian indices opened higher following a rally in Asian markets as US central bank officials soothed investor nerves after a massive selloff in the previous session. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.11% at 24,329.85 and BSE Sensex added 1.2% at 79,743.87. On August 5, Nifty 50 and Sensex logged their worst session in two months amid a global sell-off on fears of a likely US recession. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

All the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps rose about 2% each.

What about Asian and global markets?

Asian markets recovered from the drop with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 1.7%. However, Wall Street equities logged losses.

What can you expect from the stock market today?

A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, said, “Long-term investors should not be deterred by such global uncertainties. Market downturns should be viewed as an opportunity and capitalising on dips can be beneficial.”

Which stocks rose most at opening today?

ONGC added 3.7% after it topped first quarter profit estimates on strong fuel demand. The stock was the top Nifty 50 gainer. Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 1.5% after the telecom services provider beat June quarter profit estimates.