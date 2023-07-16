Days after criticising IndiGo, Anupam Mittal gets note from flight crew; ‘our favourite Shark’

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Friday took to Twitter to share a sweet note he received from the crew onboard an IndiGo flight. Mittal, popular for his role as a judge on Shark Tank India, was described as the ‘most favourite Shark’ in the note written by the airline staff. Addressed to Mittal and his family onboard, the note expressed gratitude for choosing IndiGo to fly to their destination. Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India.

“It was our pleasure to have you on board IndiGo flight today. Thank you so much. Hope to see you all again. Best wishes,” the note read.

In response, Mittal said that the kind gesture proved that the airline had gotten ‘one thing right’, referring to its employees. Sharing a picture of the note, Mittal wrote, “To my most fav flight attendants, thanks for this. @IndiGo6E this is one thing you’ve gotten absolutely right – your people. Pakkad ke rakho.”

Reacting to the businessman’s post, the official handle thanked him for the ‘heartwarming’ tweet. ”We're thrilled that our team has made such a positive impression on you. We truly appreciate your kind words and can't wait to welcome you onboard soon. #LoveYouToo #IndiaByIndiGo - Enna" IndiGo wrote.

Notably, Mittal had recently claimed that Indian airlines were following a pattern of last-minute cancellations and rescheduling. Last month, Mittal accused IndiGo and Tata Group's Vistara of regularly cancelling flights due to a lack of passengers and then arranging alternative options to accommodate other flyers.

He wrote, "Clear pattern emerging on Indian airlines especially Vistara and Indigo when they don’t have enough load on a flight, they cancel last minute with impunity and without giving any reasons and combine with an earlier or later flight and call it ‘rescheduling’…

