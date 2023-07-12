Home / Business / ‘Build rockets…move crypto’: Anupam Mittal on 28% online gaming GST, tomato prices

Earlier, Ashneer Grover had also attacked GST council's decision of a 28% tax, the highest slab, on online gaming.

After Ashneer Grover lashed out at the 28 per cent GST on online gaming, another Shark Tank India judge has joined the list of entrepreneurs, who are criticising the Centre’s move. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Wednesday hit out at the latest tax rule and suggested that people should focus on rockets instead of gaming. In a dig at the soaring price of tomatoes in the country, he asked users to invest in the vegetable instead of cryptocurrency.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. (File)
Read: 'Why Kohli, Dhoni endorsed online gaming?' Ashneer on 28% GST: 'Sab doglapan hai'

"Latest lessons -- stop gaming, start building rockets, move money from crypto to tomatoes," he wrote, attacking the central government for the decision that will impact the digital gaming industry.

Earlier, Grover who owns a fantasy cricket game - Crickpe - had tweeted that all technology companies will move out of India to Dubai or Singapore. He wrote,“RIP - Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in 100 to play on 72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win 54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that - for which they will get a free swimming pool in their living room come the first monsoon - not happening.”

The former BharatPe founder also said that it's time for startup founders to enter politics. "Everyone from Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni to Sourav Ganguly has endorsedonline gaming. Why was Indian public/govt/BCCI not outraged by all cricketers endorsing? Why was BCCI allowed to take Dream11 as title the sponsor?Sab Doglapan hai," he added.

The Goods and Services Tax Council recommended collecting 28% GST at full value on online gaming, horse racing and casinos, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced following the council's 50th meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Read: Delhi-NCR to get tomatoes at discounted rates from Friday; Centre orders procurement from surplus states

Meanwhile, India’s average retail inflation in June 2023 rose by 4.81%, a three-month high, led by runaway grocery and food prices, data released by the government on Wednesday showed. This comes amid vegetable sellers hiring bouncers to manage customers and selling tomatoes for free with smartphone purchases as prices hit the roof.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

