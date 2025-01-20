Paytm Q3 2025 results: Revenue falls 36%, but losses narrow by 6%

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of mobile payments giant Paytm, on Monday released its third quarter financial results for the financial year 2024-25. A QR code sticker of the digital payment app Paytm is seen outside a grocery store in Kolkata, India.(Reuters)

The company's revenue was ₹1,827.80 crore, which was a fall of 35.87 per cent or ₹1,022.70 crore, compared to ₹2,850.50 crore seen during the third quarter of the previous year.

However, its total loss narrowed down to ₹208.50 crore, compared to ₹221.75 crore earlier. This was an improvement by 5.95 per cent or ₹13.2 crore.