Paytm Q3 2025 results: Revenue falls 36%, but losses narrow by 6%
Jan 20, 2025 11:48 AM IST
Paytm sees falling revenues, but lesser losses for the third quarter of the financial eyar 2024-25.
One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of mobile payments giant Paytm, on Monday released its third quarter financial results for the financial year 2024-25.
The company's revenue was ₹1,827.80 crore, which was a fall of 35.87 per cent or ₹1,022.70 crore, compared to ₹2,850.50 crore seen during the third quarter of the previous year.
However, its total loss narrowed down to ₹208.50 crore, compared to ₹221.75 crore earlier. This was an improvement by 5.95 per cent or ₹13.2 crore.
