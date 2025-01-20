Menu Explore
Paytm Q3 2025 results: Revenue falls 36%, but losses narrow by 6%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 20, 2025 11:48 AM IST

Paytm sees falling revenues, but lesser losses for the third quarter of the financial eyar 2024-25.

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of mobile payments giant Paytm, on Monday released its third quarter financial results for the financial year 2024-25.

A QR code sticker of the digital payment app Paytm is seen outside a grocery store in Kolkata, India.(Reuters)
A QR code sticker of the digital payment app Paytm is seen outside a grocery store in Kolkata, India.(Reuters)

The company's revenue was 1,827.80 crore, which was a fall of 35.87 per cent or 1,022.70 crore, compared to 2,850.50 crore seen during the third quarter of the previous year.

However, its total loss narrowed down to 208.50 crore, compared to 221.75 crore earlier. This was an improvement by 5.95 per cent or 13.2 crore.

