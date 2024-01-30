Paytm's mega cashback for Ayodhya bus, flight bookings: Details here

Paytm announced cashback offers for travelers visiting Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya using which they can avail up to 100 per cent cashback on bus and flight bookings. In order to avail this offer, all you need to do is use promo codes 'BUSAYODHYA' and 'FLYAYODHYA' for bus and flight bookings, respectively. Paytm Ayodhya Offer: Travellers can avail up to 100 per cent cashback.(Reuters Photo)

Every tenth user who uses the codes will be granted the cashback which is ₹1,000 maximum for bus travelers while flight bookers can get up to ₹5,000. Additionally, Paytm is also offering a 'Free Cancellation' option which provides a full refund without needing a reason.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Being at the forefront of mobile payments and QR technology, we are delighted to introduce this exclusive offer for devotees travelling to Ayodhya. Through our exclusive offers, including 100 per cent cashback on bus and flight bookings, our goal is to help users with seamless travel to Ayodhya," a Paytm spokesperson said as per Business Today.

Earlier, Paytm allowed users to contribute to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through its app. To donate, users can follow these steps:

Go to the Paytm app Click 'View all' from Bill Payments Go to ‘Devotion’ Select 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomu Teerth Kshetra' Add details like name, e-mail ID, and the amount you wish to donate Click on 'Proceed to Pay'

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple opened for the public on January 23, a day after the pran pratishtha ceremony led by PM Narendra Modi. The darshan takes place in two slots-- 07:00 am to 11:30 am and 02:00 pm to 07:00 pm.