Petrol and diesel price on June 23: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2023 09:26 AM IST

In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 per litre respectively

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday. As per the usual practice, the oil marketing companies announce the fuel prices every day at 6 am.

In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.72 per litre and 89.62 per litre respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol was sold at 106.31 per litre while the price of diesel stood at 94.27 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other Indian cities on June 23.

As per the usual practice, petrol and diesel prices are announced everyday at 6 am.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6694.24
LUCKNOW96.5689.62
BENGALURU101.9487.89
AHMEDABAD96.4292.17

As mentioned above, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am. The rates are decided by prominent oil marketing companies. The government does not control petrol and diesel prices. However, it exercises control through excise duty. Besides the taxes, the Centre also regulates the fuel prices through base prices and cap prices at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

The fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing.

