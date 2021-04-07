Petrol and diesel prices in your city. Check today's rates here

Fuel prices held steady across the country on Wednesday for the eighth consecutive day. The prices of petrol and diesel were lowered on Tuesday last week following a reduction in the international crude prices. Before Tuesday, the fuel prices were not changed for four consecutive days. According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website on Wednesday, the price of one litre of petrol in Delhi was ₹90.56 and diesel was priced at ₹80.87. In Mumbai, petrol is currently retailing at ₹96.98 and diesel costs ₹87.96.

Fuel is priced differently in various states owing to the taxes levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. These taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s what you will pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday (April 7):

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Bengaluru 93.59 85.75 Hyderabad 94.16 88.20 Bhopal 98.58 89.13 Patna 92.89 86.12 Lucknow 88.85 81.27 Noida 88.91 81.33

In the international markets, oil prices edged higher on Wednesday according to a report in news agency Reuters, on account of hopes reviving for stronger global economic growth due to the increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations. Brent crude futures for June rose by 34 cents to $63.08 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude for May was also up by 32 cents or 0.5 per cent, to $59.65. Oil prices also rose on Tuesday as data on US job openings showed an almost two-year high. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that an increase in public spending to fight Covid-19, especially by the United States, would push global growth to 6 per cent this year, news agency Reuters reported.