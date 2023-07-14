Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 14: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 14: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 14, 2023 09:37 AM IST

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil review petrol and diesel prices on daily basis, with the rates, whether new or constant, announced at 6am each day. Accordingly, on Friday, the OMCs kept fuel prices unchanged across most major cities, with minor revision seen in case of individual cities.

In fact, petrol and diesel prices have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was carried out.

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities

In Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be sold at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, while in Mumbai, a litre of petrol continues to be available for 106.31, and diesel, 94.27. In Kolkata, customers must pay 106.03 for one litre of petrol, and 102.63 in Chennai. For an equal quantity of diesel in these two cities, you will have to pay 92.76 and 94.24 respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 98.65 88.95
Gurugram 97.04 89.91
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.16 93.43
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.65 89.82

It must, however, also be noted that fuel rates vary from state-to-state. This is because of value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

