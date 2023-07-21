Petrol and diesel prices on July 21: Check latest rates in your city

On Friday, petrol and diesel prices are largely constant across the country, even as minor revision has been made for some cities. In India, fuel costs are revised on a daily basis, by oil marketing companies (OMCs), who announce the rates – whether new or same –at 6am each day. Representative Image

The previous pan-nation revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year. Since then, except in individual cases, the rates of petrol and diesel have remained constant, including in most major cities.

Fuel prices on July 21

In Delhi, one litre of petrol continues to be sold at ₹96.72, and diesel, ₹89.62. In Mumbai, a litre each of petrol and diesel is still at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27. In Kolkata, customers must pay ₹106.03 for a litre of petrol, and ₹102.63 in Chennai. In these two cities, diesel is priced at ₹92.76 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 98.65 ₹ 88.95 Gurugram ₹ 97.04 ₹ 89.91 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.41 ₹ 93.65 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

It must also be noted that fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

