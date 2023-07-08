Petrol and diesel prices on July 8: Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday as per the rates announced by oil marketing companies. In Delhi, petrol was being sold at ₹96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at ₹89.62 per litre.



In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at ₹106.31 per litre and ₹94.27 per litre respectively.



The Centre and state governments charge hefty taxes on petrol and diesel, which you pay at the petrol pump. The Centre levies excise duty, while state governments charge Value Added Tax.



Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other prominent cities on July 8, 2023. HT Image

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.33 LUCKNOW 96.47 89.66 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 PATNA 107.24 94.04

When are fuel prices announced?



Petrol and diesel prices are announced daily at 6 am by the oil marketing companies. The fuel prices have to be adjusted as per the global rates.



Does the government control prices?

Earlier, the government used to control fuel prices which were revised every 15 days. In 2014, the Centre de-regulated the prices. Since 2017, the petrol and diesel prices are revised daily.

Why are petrol and diesel prices different in states?



Petrol prices in states come under VAT which is charged by the state government. Since every state has different VAT, hence the pricing differs.

