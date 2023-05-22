Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on May 22: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on May 22: Check latest rates in your city

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine the fuel prices daily at 6am.

Continuing an eleven-month trend of price stability, the prices of petrol and diesel have largely remained unchanged in major cities on Monday, according to the figures by Goodreturns.

Fuel rates in major metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have remained same since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine the fuel prices daily at 6am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
KOLKATA106.0392.76
MUMBAI106.3194.27
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
NOIDA96.5989.76
JAIPUR108.7893.99

Earlier, fuel prices were revised every fortnight. In 2014, Centre deregulated the Fuel prices and as of 2017, the cost of petrol and diesel is updated every day.

The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT.

