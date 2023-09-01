News / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on September 1: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol and diesel prices on September 1: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 01, 2023 08:41 AM IST

In India, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am on the following day.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across major cities on Friday, with minor changes made only in case of select places. In fact, fuel rates have stayed largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel prices was made.

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

OMCs (Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil) review fuel prices daily, a practice that began in June 2017. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am on the following day.

Petrol and diesel prices on September 1

According to the Goodreturns website, one litre of petrol continues to retail at 106.31, 106.03, and 96.72 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and national capital New Delhi, respectively. In Chennai, on the other hand, petrol once again comes for 102.63 per litre, after a minor 0.11 hike a day ago.

CityPetrol (price/litre)
Ahmedabad 96.49
Bengaluru 101.94
Chandigarh 96.20
Hyderabad 109.66
Jaipur 108.51
Lucknow 96.57
Noida 96.94

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, diesel remains at 94.27, 92.76, and 89.62 per litre, respectively. For Chennai, the rates reverted to 94.24 per litre, following Thursday's 0.09 hike.

CityDiesel (price/litre)
Ahmedabad 92.23
Bengaluru 87.89
Chandigarh 84.26
Hyderabad 97.82
Jaipur 93.75
Lucknow 89.76
Noida 90.11

Why fuel prices vary across states?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out