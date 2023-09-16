News / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on September 16: Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices on September 16: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Sep 16, 2023 09:14 AM IST

The Centre controls fuel prices through excise duty, base and cap prices at which dealers and oil companies deal with each other.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday. The oil marketing companies revise the fuel rates everyday at 6 am. As per the revised prices, petrol and diesel rates in Delhi stood at 96.72 per litre and 89.62 per litre respectively.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other major cities on September 16, 2023.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
AHMEDABAD96.4292.17

As mentioned earlier, the petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am. The prices are decided by top oil marketing companies. The Centre controls fuel prices through excise duty, base and cap prices at which dealers and oil companies deal with each other.

The fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing.

Last year, the Narendra Modi government cut central excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre, resulting in reduction of price of petrol by 9.5 per litre and of diesel by 7 per litre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out