Petrol and diesel prices today: Check latest rates in your city

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Sunday with a litre of petrol and diesel in Delhi available at ₹96.76 and ₹89.66, respectively. In Mumbai, people can buy a litre of petrol at ₹106.29 and diesel at ₹94.25.

A litre of petrol in Chennai is priced at 102.62 while diesel is available at ₹94.22 per litre.

Here are the latest relates of petrol and diesel in some of the major cities of the country:

City Price of petrol (per litre) Price of diesel (per litre) New Delhi 96.76 89.66 Mumbai 106.29 94.25 Kolkata 106.01 92.74 Chennai 102.62 94.22 Jaipur 108.46 93.7 Lucknow 96.55 89.74 Chandigarh 96.18 84.25 Bengaluru 101.92 87.87

In Bihar, the prices of petrol and diesel have changed in 28 districts, a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan said on Sunday. Capital city Patna saw a reduction in the price of petrol (per litre) by 32 paise and diesel (per litre) by 30 paise, the report said.

Prices of petrol increased in 16 districts of Bihar including Banka, Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur, the Livehindustan report added.

On Saturday, the Union government hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil by more than a third while doubling the rate on the export of diesel and re-introducing the levy on overseas shipment of jet fuel in line with the increase in global oil prices.

The tax on crude oil produced was increased to 11,000 per tonne beginning October 16 from ₹8,000, according to a government notification, news agency PTI reported.

In the fortnightly revision of windfall tax, the Union government doubled the rate on the export of diesel to ₹12 per litre from ₹5 a litre.