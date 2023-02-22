Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today, Feb 22: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices today, Feb 22: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Published on Feb 22, 2023 11:17 AM IST

People in Delhi have to pay ₹96.72 per litre for petrol and ₹89.62 per litre for diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre while diesel is being retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained stagnant on Wednesday continuing the trend seen in the past nine months according to the latest fuel rates released by the oil companies.

People in Delhi have to pay 96.72 per litre for petrol and 89.62 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre while diesel is being retailed at 94.27 per litre. The rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at 102.63 and 94.24 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state to state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The last nation-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and 6 per litre on diesel.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
BENGALURU101.9487.89
LUCKNOW96.5789.76
NOIDA96.7989.96
PATNA107.2494.04

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have been revising fuel prices daily at 6 am since 2017. In case of any change, prices are adjusted according to global rates.

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to indicate it will continue to raise interest rates in comments due out later, raising concerns of lower global economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for April delivery fell by 23 cents to $82.82 a barrel by 0420 GMT after recording a 1.2% decline on Tuesday. Higher interest rates tend to lift the dollar, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

