Home / Business / On Independence Day eve, check latest petrol and diesel prices for your city

On Independence Day eve, check latest petrol and diesel prices for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 14, 2023 10:32 AM IST

In India, fuel prices are reviewed on a daily basis. The rates, whether same or revised, are announced at 6am each day.

On Monday, the day before Independence Day, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across most major cities. In fact, fuel rates have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision to these was carried out.

Representational Image
Representational Image

In India, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily by the OMCs, namely Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil. The rates, whether same or revised, are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices on August 14

Therefore, according to the Goodreturns website, one litre of petrol continues to be available for 96.72, and diesel, 89.62, in Delhi; in Mumbai, these are still priced at 106.31 and 94.27, respectively. Commuters in Kolkata must pay 106.03 for a litre of petrol, and 92.76 for an equal quantity of diesel. For Chennai, on the other hand, the fuel rates are at 102.63 and 94.24 per litre, respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.49 92.23
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.77 89.65
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.62 93.85
Lucknow 96.47 89.66
Noida 96.65 89.82

Why petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out