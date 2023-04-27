Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 27: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on April 27: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Across major cities, fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was done.

Fuel prices on Thursday has remained unchanged as the costs of petrol and diesel across various cities in the country are marked at same range since May 21 last year, followed by a pan-India revision.

Fuel prices across country remain unchanged.(File)
Fuel prices across country remain unchanged.(File)

The cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi continue to remain 96.72 and for an equal quantity of diesel, customers have to pay 89.62. Similarly, customers in Mumbai will have to pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol and 94.72 for equal quantity of diesel.

Check out rates of other major cities:

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Lucknow 96.35 89.55
Jaipur 109.10 94.28
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Bhubaneswar 103.19 94.76
Noida 96.65 89.82
Gurugram 97.10 89.96
Trivandrum 109.73 98.53

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

