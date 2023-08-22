Petrol, diesel prices on August 22: Check latest rates for your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) left petrol and diesel prices unchanged across major cities on Tuesday, while minor rise or fall was seen in case of individual cities. In fact, fuel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to the rates was made. Representational Image

Accordingly, in Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while in Mumbai, commuters must pay ₹106.31 for one litre of petrol and ₹94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Kolkata, petrol costs ₹106.03 per litre, and ₹102.63 in Chennai; the price of one litre diesel in these two cities is ₹94.24 and ₹92.76 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.22 ₹ 91.96 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 96.66 ₹ 89.54 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.41 ₹ 93.65 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.76 ₹ 89.93

In India, OMCs (Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum) review petrol and diesel prices daily; the rates, whether unchanged or revised, are announced at 6am each. Also, fuel rates vary from state-to-state due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON