Petrol, diesel prices on August 22: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 22, 2023 09:33 AM IST

Fuel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to rates was made.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) left petrol and diesel prices unchanged across major cities on Tuesday, while minor rise or fall was seen in case of individual cities. In fact, fuel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to the rates was made.

Accordingly, in Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, while in Mumbai, commuters must pay 106.31 for one litre of petrol and 94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Kolkata, petrol costs 106.03 per litre, and 102.63 in Chennai; the price of one litre diesel in these two cities is 94.24 and 92.76 per litre, respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.22 91.96
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.66 89.54
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.41 93.65
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.76 89.93

In India, OMCs (Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum) review petrol and diesel prices daily; the rates, whether unchanged or revised, are announced at 6am each. Also, fuel rates vary from state-to-state due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

