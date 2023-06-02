Petrol, diesel prices on June 2: What are the latest rates in your city?

The fuel prices in major cities of India remained unchanged on Friday, continuing the year-long price stability trend. The prices of petrol and diesel in cities like Delhi and Mumbai did not change from the previous day, according to the figures by Goodreturns. Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol in the national capital Delhi was retailing ₹ 96.72 per litre. (Representative image/ Istock)

Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi were retailing ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 a litre, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre, while diesel at ₹94.27 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.74 94.33 NOIDA 96.92 90.08 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 PATNA 107.59 94.36 LUCKNOW 96.58 89.77

The retail prices of petrol and diesel are revised by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum daily at 6am, in accordance with the global crude prices. The customers need to note that the fuel prices vary across states because of the varied factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Previously, fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, Centre deregulated the price of petrol and diesel. As of 2017, the cost of fuel is updated every day.

Meanwhile, state run OMCs on Thursday revised the prices of the domestic and commercial LPG cylinders. After the latest revision, the LPG price in New Delhi has been cut by ₹83.50 to ₹1,773/commercial cylinder from ₹1,856.50/commercial cylinder. However, the price of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders that are used in households for cooking, remained unchanged.

