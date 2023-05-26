Petrol, diesel prices on May 26: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained the same on Friday as compared to the previous day with few marginal changes in cities like Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur and Gurgaon. Fuel rates in major cities have remained same since May 21 last year, when the prices were revised. Petrol is being retailed in the national capital (Delhi) at ₹ 96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel stood at ₹ 89.62 per litre. (Reuters)

Cities Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Chennai ₹ 102.86 ₹ 94.46 Gurgaon ₹ 97.10 ₹ 89.96 Noida ₹ 96.92 ₹ 90.08 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 103.18 ₹ 94.75 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of global crude oil.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state due to Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

