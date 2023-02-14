Home / Business / Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Check latest fuel prices for your city

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Check latest fuel prices for your city

business
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:03 PM IST

Petrol, Diesel Rates on Feb 14, 2023: Across India, the previous pan-nation revision to fuel rates was made on May 21 last year.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not make any revision to fuel prices on Tuesday, which means that petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was made.

This, therefore, means that in Delhi, a litre of petrol continues to be available for 96.72, while an equal quantity of diesel costs 89.62. In Mumbai, on the other hand, one litre each of petrol and diesel is retailing at 106.31 and 94.27 respectively. Fuel prices in other major cities are as follows:

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.41 93.65
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Pune 106.47 92.97

How to check daily fuel prices?

OMCs revise petrol and diesel prices in the country. Change, if any, is implemented at 6 am each day. You too can check the rates on Indian Oil's website, or by sending an SMS on the number 9224992249.

Type “RSP Dealer code of petrol pump” and send to the above number. Get dealer codes for 39 locations from here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices indian oil + 1 more
petrol prices diesel prices indian oil
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out