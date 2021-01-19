IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Petrol price touches record high of 85 in Delhi, diesel surpasses 75 mark
A view at a petrol pump in Thane, Maharashtra. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
A view at a petrol pump in Thane, Maharashtra. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
business

Petrol price touches record high of 85 in Delhi, diesel surpasses 75 mark

In Mumbai, diesel price crossed 82-mark while petrol is selling for as high as 91.80 per litre. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs78.97 and petrol at 90.16 per litre.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST

The price of petrol in Delhi rose by 25 paise on Tuesday reaching an all-time high of 85.20 per litre while diesel price jumped to 75.38, according to Indian Oil Corporation. The rates have been hiked for the second consecutive day after remaining unchanged for three days.

Fuel prices witnessed a spike in other metro cities as well. In Mumbai, diesel price crossed 82-mark while petrol is selling for as high as 91.80 per litre. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs78.97 and petrol at 90.16 per litre.

State-owned fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - had on January 6 resumed daily price revisions after nearly a month-long hiatus.

This came after international oil prices firmed up on hopes of demand returning from rollout of coronavirus vaccines in different countries, including India.

Commenting on the rising prices, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that lower production had caused an imbalance in demand and supply. "Our main challenge is, we have to import 80% of crude oil of our requirement. Due to coronavirus, many oil-producing countries stopped production or reduced it. There is a pressure on fuel price due to imbalance in demand and supply," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Consumption has been increasing. India is third as far as energy consumption is concerned," he added.

Though petrol and diesel rates are to be revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates, government-controlled fuel retailers have been moderating rates since the pandemic broke out.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures also edged up as optimism that government stimulus will buoy global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns globally could cool fuel consumption.

Brent crude futures for March rose 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $54.92 a barrel by 0150 GMT after slipping 35 cents in the previous session, according to news agency Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $52.25 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.2%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, L&amp;T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and NTPC..(PTI)
Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, L&T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and NTPC..(PTI)
business

Sensex closes 834 points higher at 49,398, Nifty ends at 14,521

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index ended 834.02 points or 1.72 per cent higher at 49,398.29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)
business

Need to increase R&D investment, leverage India's IT prowess

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Vaghela said India's IT industry capability can be leveraged to build, operate and maintain software products that can serve Indian as well as global telecom industry, at a reasonable price.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fintech players are urging Union Minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman to ease lending.(ANI)
Fintech players are urging Union Minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman to ease lending.(ANI)
business

NBFCs, fintech companies urge FM Sitharaman to enhance lending facilities

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Income Tax Act section 194 provides exemptions to banks for tax deduction at source.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin’s turbulence helps kindle rally in largest rival Ether

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Bitcoin’s recent wobbles have turned the cryptocurrency spotlight onto other digital coins including Ether, whose gain this year has outstripped the performance of its bigger rival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign portfolio investors bought $2.44 billion worth of Indian stocks in January ht(MINT_PRINT)
Foreign portfolio investors bought $2.44 billion worth of Indian stocks in January ht(MINT_PRINT)
business

Mindtree shares climb 6% as net profit jumps in Q3 report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:34 AM IST
The stock gained 5.96 per cent to 1759.70 on BSE. On NSE, it jumped 5.79 per cent to 1,760.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view at a petrol pump in Thane, Maharashtra. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
A view at a petrol pump in Thane, Maharashtra. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
business

Petrol price touches record high of 85 in Delhi, diesel surpasses 75 mark

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST
In Mumbai, diesel price crossed 82-mark while petrol is selling for as high as 91.80 per litre. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs78.97 and petrol at 90.16 per litre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex jumps over 700 points to 49,274; Nifty nears 14,500

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs last week and saw investors book some profit after the record run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2018, the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for closure of two autonomous bodies, namely the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi and Jansankhya Sthirata Kosh.(AP)
In 2018, the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for closure of two autonomous bodies, namely the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi and Jansankhya Sthirata Kosh.(AP)
business

Government may rationalise 120 autonomous bodies

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:14 AM IST
In a slew of recommendations to the cabinet secretariat, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times, the department has suggested that 83 of the 231 autonomous bodies be retained and 117 merged into just 29. It recommended that the Centre disengage from 20 entities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union Budget will be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.(PTI)
The Union Budget will be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.(PTI)
business

Centre likely to set up DFIs to meet infra funding needs

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:32 AM IST
A large DFI is necessary for rapid infrastructure development, likely to be one of the key focus areas of budget 2021-22. Infrastructure development will put India on the higher growth trajectory with its cascading impact on every sector of the economy, the people added, requesting anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the correction in stock prices is a healthy sign, an unfavourable announcement in the budget may lead to deeper cuts(HT photo)
While the correction in stock prices is a healthy sign, an unfavourable announcement in the budget may lead to deeper cuts(HT photo)
business

Stocks extend decline on weak global cues, valuation concerns

By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Investors and analysts are, however, clear that the current decline is unlikely to end up as a deep correction as the factors that powered the over 80% rally since March lows are intact. The rally took the benchmark Sensex to within sniffing distance of the 50,000 mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vaccinated 148,266 people on Monday, taking the total to 381,305. (Bloomberg)
India vaccinated 148,266 people on Monday, taking the total to 381,305. (Bloomberg)
business

Indian companies consider buying vaccines for employees

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Steel producer Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, autos-to technology conglomerate Mahindra Group and consumer goods giant ITC Ltd have begun initial checks on vaccines being available to buy after the government covers priority segments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:51 PM IST
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a new allocation of the IMF's own currency, Special Drawing Rights, would help give countries more fiscal space to tackle the health crisis and shift to a digital and green economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Risks to the recovery could be in the form of additional regulatory measures, protracted restrictions on international travel and jump in the pandemic in new cases, said the report. (Representative Image)
Risks to the recovery could be in the form of additional regulatory measures, protracted restrictions on international travel and jump in the pandemic in new cases, said the report. (Representative Image)
business

Healthcare sector's revenue expected to grow 20% in 2021-22: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Domestic rating agency Icra has a stable outlook for the sector in the long-term outlook, given the swift rebound in occupancy as well as structural factors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a decent show so far in 2020 despite the pandemic, the IPO market is awaiting a bumper crop with more than 30 IPOs worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 crore lined up for the new year.(AP/ Representational)
After a decent show so far in 2020 despite the pandemic, the IPO market is awaiting a bumper crop with more than 30 IPOs worth over 30,000 crore lined up for the new year.(AP/ Representational)
business

IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on first day of offer

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close on Wednesday, has been fixed at 25-26 per share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total amount released so far in 12 instalments is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,000 crore at an average interest rate of 4.70 per cent.(PTI)
The total amount released so far in 12 instalments is 72,000 crore at an average interest rate of 4.70 per cent.(PTI)
business

GST compensation shortfall: FinMin releases installment of 6,000 cr to states

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:00 PM IST
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP