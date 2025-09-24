PhonePe files for India IPO to reportedly raise up to ₹1,200 crore

PhonePe Ltd., India’s biggest UPI app backed by Walmart Inc., has filed for an initial public offering via the confidential route. PhonePe is part of the Flipkart Group backed by Walmart. (Bloomberg)

The PhonePe IPO will see the Flipkart Group company raise as much as ₹12,000 crore (about $1.35 billion), Moneycontrol reported citing people familiar with the matter. The company spokesperson did not disclose the details of the planned fundraise.

PhonePe is among the most widely used apps in India to make payments via the country's popular unified payments interface. It has more than 60 crore registered users across 40 crore merchants and processes more than 31 crore online transactions daily.

In the fiscal ended 31 March 2025, PhonePe’s losses narrowed to ₹1,720 crore as against ₹1,996 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of revenue from operations that rose 40% to ₹7,115 crore.