Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    PhonePe files for India IPO to reportedly raise up to ₹1,200 crore

    The PhonePe IPO comes when losses have narrowed and revenue has jumped 40% for the operator of India's largest UPI app.

    Published on: Sep 24, 2025 11:57 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    PhonePe Ltd., India’s biggest UPI app backed by Walmart Inc., has filed for an initial public offering via the confidential route.

    PhonePe is part of the Flipkart Group backed by Walmart. (Bloomberg)
    PhonePe is part of the Flipkart Group backed by Walmart. (Bloomberg)

    The PhonePe IPO will see the Flipkart Group company raise as much as 12,000 crore (about $1.35 billion), Moneycontrol reported citing people familiar with the matter. The company spokesperson did not disclose the details of the planned fundraise.

    PhonePe is among the most widely used apps in India to make payments via the country's popular unified payments interface. It has more than 60 crore registered users across 40 crore merchants and processes more than 31 crore online transactions daily.

    In the fiscal ended 31 March 2025, PhonePe’s losses narrowed to 1,720 crore as against 1,996 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of revenue from operations that rose 40% to 7,115 crore.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ PhonePe Files For India IPO To Reportedly Raise Up To ₹1,200 Crore
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes