Poco X5 Pro realises the bigger picture, amidst a friendly sibling rivalry

There is a distinct inevitability about the hotly contested Android mid-range smartphone space. Every year, when the refresh cycle comes around, specs see a significant (further) improvement. Often, a strong case is made by a defining spec, which even the flagship Android phones follow through with later. Case in point, the 200-megapixel camera on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+, at the turn of the year. Now it is time for the Poco X5 Pro 5G, which in some ways is the Redmi’s distant cousin, to have its own say.

In terms of the pricing, the entry-spec 6GB RAM and 128GB storage combination costs ₹22,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage spec costs ₹24,999 – both prices before offers and discounts that bring the prices down further. Our recommendation, keeping the minimal difference in prices between the two, would be to opt for the higher spec. Purely for more performance headroom, and therefore longevity.

Think of the Poco X5 Pro 5G as a course correction too, compared with last year’s Poco X4 series, that simply wasn’t up to expectations in terms of performance or how it fared in stiff competition.

There is a slight price advantage, from the outset. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro carries a sticker price of ₹24,999 (6GB + 128GB) and ₹26,999 (8GB + 128GB) – the latter being the unique combo in this case. Spec for spec, the 8GB + 256GB combo will set you back by ₹27,999 before any offers are utilised.

Even if you didn’t expect this to be the highlight, it still is. The 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED DotDisplay. Here, Flow AMOLED is an evolution of the OLED display tech that’s quite common in smartphones. In this case, the “Flow” aspect is the new bit, which builds on the commonality including millions of light-emitting diodes that only light up as required. The result being deeper blacks, better contrast, and a positive spin on battery stamina.

In this case, there is a new construction method in use, right from the different composition that allows the screen itself to be thinner and more flexible yet claimed to be more robust as well. What isn’t all ambiguous is the visual appeal of this screen. The cheerful colour vibrancy along with significantly eliminated flickers at low brightness levels (useful if you tend to scroll social media before falling asleep) and a more pronounced silkiness as you glide along the interface, will get your attention.

It wouldn’t be preposterous to expect this will become the new benchmark for displays in smartphones around the ₹20,000 price point, in the months to come. From what we experienced, the vibrancy on this screen doesn’t come at a cost of comfort. There is good sharpness for text to take advantage of. You’d probably like the reading mode options, but we did miss the display zoom settings (text size setting is available; many Android phones have one for display too).

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Generationally, this is a significant performance step-up compared with the Snapdragon 695. And you may find this also has a slight advantage over the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 that powers the distant sibling, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. The differences will be minimal, but a different configuration of cores and corresponding speeds may provide the Poco X5 Pro 5G snappier response with less resource intensive apps and tasks.

The 5,000mAh battery returns the sort of stamina you would expect. Improvements to the operating system overlays as well as the processor itself, mean you’ll get through a day without any battery anxiety. Poco is one of the few phone makers who are still bundling a power brick with the phone – full marks for that. It is a 67-watt charger, great news for a splash and dash before leaving for work in the morning.

You’ll miss the lack of any optimised charging settings, which become particularly relevant in the backdrop of the habit of leaving the phone plugged in overnight. It could have a slight impact on battery health in the long term, but nothing that should be a worry now.

There’s no holding back on the camera. The Poco X5 Pro 5G gets a 108-megapixel primary wide sensor, with a n 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro making up the troika. This is something we have often pointed out in the recent crop of mid-range Android phones – it is a massive megapixel gap between the primary and secondary sensors. You’d be better off sticking to the main one.

Not that all photos you take will be 108-megapixel (though that is very much a welcome option, if you wish to select it). They’ll be pixel-binned (that’s the process of combining multiple pixels into one) to a much more controlled 12-megapixel photo.

A testament to the optimisations done behind the scenes, the loads of megapixels are backed up with smart image processing. The results are undeniable. Good light and daytime photos are very lively, particularly if you go with the full 108-megapixel setting. The blue in the skies looks pristine, dynamic range is impressive and colours come through with a dollop of richness without looking artificially boosted.

Night mode requires a bit of effort to get the best out of it. You will need to be careful when this mode is automatically enabled for low light photos – it takes longer to process, and you’ll need to stand still longer, albeit momentarily. Else, there is the risk of blurry photos. That wasn’t, perplexingly enough, the case when night mode was manually invoked.

By default, the main sensor lets in enough light that with those dicey lighting scenarios, chances are you’ll get just the right amount of exposure and detailing without having to invoke the night mode. But if you do, comparatively these photos have a smidgen less sharpness. Perhaps due to more aggressive noise reduction, not taking any chances.

There is something distinctly more premium about the Poco X5 Pro 5G, than what the price tag suggests. It is incredibly light to hold. At the same time, most things on the checklist are ticked off – fast charging, consistent performance, 5G connectivity for SA and NSA networks, a camera that delivers beyond the megapixels and a fantastic display. The trump card could very well be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, which for the moment, is the best bet in this space.

