close_game
close_game
News / Business / Polycab India reports 413 crore Q3 net profit after I-T raids

Polycab India reports 413 crore Q3 net profit after I-T raids

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Polycab India on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹416 crore in its third quarter

Polycab India posted a 15.4% rise in its third-quarter profit on Thursday on strong sales in its cables and wires business, its largest segment.

Polycab India on Thursday reported a net profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>416 crore in its third quarter, Mint reported
Polycab India on Thursday reported a net profit of 416 crore in its third quarter, Mint reported

Consolidated net profit rose to 413 crore in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 358 crore a year earlier, Reuters reported.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Cables and wires companies continued seeing a healthy demand from the real estate and industrial sector, aided by the government's push for infrastructure development as well as private capex, the report added.

The third quarter results were revealed days after the income tax department said it detected "unaccounted cash sales" of about 1,000 crore following raids on the wires, cables and electrical items manufacturer.

Searches were carried out against the Polycab group last December, leading to seizure of unaccounted cash worth over 4 crore and more than 25 bank lockers were put on restraint.

However, the company had dismissed the reports of I-T searches as rumours in its statement.

"The company asserts its commitment to compliance and transparency, having fully cooperated with the Income Tax department officials during the search proceedings in Dec '23. The company has not received any communication from the Income Tax department regarding the outcome of the search," the company had told the bourses in a statement.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business News along with Gold Rates Today, and India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On