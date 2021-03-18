Private lenders see retail stress build up
- Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress.
The aggressive push for high-margin credit cards and personal loans has returned to haunt private banks, raising stress in their retail portfolios as borrowers struggling with pay cuts and job losses fail to repay loans on time.
Private banks seem to be hit harder than most public sector peers when it comes to stress in retail lending portfolios, showed data presented in the Parliament. Stressed loans include bad loans and restructured loans.
Most banks do not provide a break-up of their stressed loan book between retail and corporate segments. The data, sourced from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), provides a peek into the stress levels of retail borrowers across the banking system between March and December 2020. Analysts have, in the past, flagged potential stress among individual borrowers as a direct fallout of the income disruption caused by the pandemic.
While state-owned lenders like Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India and UCO Bank witnessed a decline in retail stress, private lenders like HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, IDBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced just the opposite. Of the nine banks that saw a rise in retail stress, seven were from the private sector, and only two state-owned, the Parliament data showed.
Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress. Unsecured loans offer higher returns, though it comes with greater risk. In fact, all banks are gradually changing their strategy on unsecured loans, witnessing the vulnerability of such loans to adverse events and external shocks.
Unsecured loans include credit cards, personal loans, education loans and microfinance. Non-performing assets (NPAs) in education loans rose to 9.55% in December 2020 from 7.61% in March.
Unsecured loans form 15.6% of the aggregate loan book of private banks, against 6.3% in their state-owned peers, showed data from India Ratings and Research. If the country’s largest lender State Bank of India is excluded, the share of unsecured loans for public sector banks is even lower, at 4.9%.
India Ratings and Research said on 16 March that the performance of unsecured asset classes, such as microfinance loans, unsecured business loans and consumer loans, is worsening, given the borrowers’ depleted financial cushions and the nature of these loans.
“Moratorium has delayed the stress in these segments where delinquencies have not yet stabilized, and higher loan losses are expected to materialize in FY22,” it said.
To be sure, there are some private banks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank and Federal Bank that witnessed a decline in stressed retail advances between March and December.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul
- Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSNL eyes 4G rollout in 18-24 months: Dhotre
- BSNL had invited expressions of interest on January 1 seeking prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender, Dhotre said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private lenders see retail stress build up
- Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future urges Singapore tribunal to modify order to exclude FRL
- Future group has realised that Future Retail cannot proceed with the deal owing to the SIAC order.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Acquisitions are vital to Tech Mahindra’s strategy’
- Tech Mahindra chief executive and managing director CP Gurnani shares his views on the demand environment, deal pipeline and inorganic growth strategy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG could get more access to taxpayers’ data
- The issue is before the GST Council, which is expected to take a view on this matter soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political, social groups globally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to stop recommending political and social groups to users globally
- Newly created groups on any topic would need to wait 21 days before becoming eligible for recommendation in order to give Facebook time to understand how a group would operate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US manufacturers urge Joe Biden to deploy tougher China strategy
- The National Association of Manufacturers acknowledged that any new strategy must recognise that China is a “necessary partner” in the post-pandemic world even as it challenges American interests and fiercely competes with the US economically.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee ends flat at 72.55 ahead of US Fed policy decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines face new challenge with fuel prices on upswing
- Escalating fuel costs will create a dilemma for carriers who unwound hedges that proved costly when demand suddenly disappeared when the coronavirus hit last year, said John Grant, senior analyst at OAG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s solar dreams collide with scorn for China's Uyghur ‘genocide’
- Joe Biden wants all US industries, including solar panel manufacturers, to ensure they are not sourcing products made from forced labor in Xinjiang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VW's CEO Diess becomes stock market darling, imitates Elon Musk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greedy Hedge funds push private equity firms around
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox